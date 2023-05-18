Gov. Lee signs bill abolishing community oversight boards

Community oversight board
Community oversight board(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed a bill abolishing community oversight boards into law on Wednesday.

This bill (Senate Bill 0591/House Bill 0764) will not only abolish COBs but also allow city governments to replace them by creating police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers.

This bill was approved by the Tennessee Senate on April 6 and later approved by the House of Representatives on April 20.

Below is a summary of the bill:

“This bill alters provisions of law regarding the investigation of police officers by generally replacing all variations of the terms “agency” or “the officer’s agency” with “municipality” or “the municipality that employs the police officer”; replaces community oversight boards with authorization for municipalities to create police advisory and review committees”

When it was proposed, Metro Nashville’s Community Oversight Board provided a statement saying:

“The proposed legislation attempts to abolish the Nashville/Davidson County Community Oversight Board (COB) and to overturn the two-thirds majority referendum approved by the citizens of Nashville/Davidson County in 2018. That home-rule action of the voters created an independent agency to investigate citizen complaints of alleged police misconduct, and to make discipline recommendations to the Metro Nashville Police Department,” the board’s chair, Michael Milliner, said in a statement. “This Bill would require that all complaints received from residents be forwarded directly to the internal affairs division of the local law enforcement agency, which would defeat the entire idea of oversight.”

Senator Mark Pody, R-Lebanon provided a statement regarding the bill back when it was proposed earlier this year:

“Community oversight boards in general are a great concept and can benefit a community by improving transparency and accountability. On the other hand, there have been instances in Tennessee of board members overstepping their bounds and behaving in ways that hindered rather than enhanced certain investigations. This bill seeks to implement statewide standards as well as training for board members to ensure they’re qualified for the job and that oversight boards across the state effectively carry out their mission,” Sen. Pody said.

