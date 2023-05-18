Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says

The deputy is being treated at a local hospital, Sheriff Kyle Helton said.
(Storyblocks)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Giles County deputy was shot by an unidentified suspect Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Kyle Helton.

The Giles County deputy was at a home on Fairview Road when he was shot, according to authorities. Helton said the deputy should recover and is being treated at a local hospital.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, remains at the home and is working to get the barricaded suspect to surrender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee signs bill to increase minimum Tennessee teacher salary to $50K
wsmv tcap
Metro students enroll in summer school ahead of TCAP score release
School bus generic
Half of Metro third graders to attend summer school ahead of TCAP score release
wsmv road closures
Road closures for funeral