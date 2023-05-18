Former shelter employees claim animals mistreated in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is heated debate over the treatment of animals at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Animal Resource Center. Former employees told WSMV 4 the animal shelter is not caring properly for the dogs it is bringing in.

It all stems over the City of Lawrenceburg turning over the shelter to a non profit. Former employees claimed after that happened, things rapidly went downhill.

Long-time animal rescuer Daphne Ingram thought she would be able to help more animals by working at the Lawrenceburg Animal Resource Center.

“I was so hopeful and grateful,” Ingram said. “I loved that job.”

She ended up quitting after only a few months over the conditions.

“I have seen dogs not getting the proper care a lot,” Ingram said.

WSMV4 reviewed photos that showed multiple animals in one kennel sitting in urine and feces. Former shelter volunteer LaShawn Baxter claims workers were instructed to leave kennels that way due to short staffing.

“It is a nightmare,” Baxter said. “I go to bed thinking about it, and I wake up thinking about it.”

The two went to the Lawrence County Animal Welfare Committee meeting last month with the photos. The former workers argued that too many animals are being taken in, but they claim nothing has improved since the meeting.

“As an animal rescuer in my hometown community of 29 years, it feels like a betrayal,” Baxter said.

WSMV 4 went to the animal resource center and reached out to executive director Jack Cooper.

“As I understand, these photos were taken prior to the daily cleaning procedures, which typically begin as soon as staff arrives, and continue throughout the day. Kennels containing feces and urine are what shelter workers and animal care staff encounter every single morning when they arrive to start their workday. The cleaning and disinfection process takes hours each day, and typically occurs throughout the day, and sometimes late into the evening. This has been true at every shelter that I have visited, and every shelter I have managed throughout my career. As animal welfare professionals, we know that a key element in minimizing the amount of feces and urine in kennels is helping our shelter dogs with potty training. And, one of the best ways to help with potty training is having a dedicated group of volunteers at the shelter every day walking dogs in a coordinated dog walking program. Our dog walking program is called “Love on a Leash” and we are excited to invite our community to participate in this important component of our animal shelter program.”

The Lawrence County Animal Resource Advisory Board said the shelter was inspected two weeks ago by a state veterinary inspector and passed to become a certified animal control agency.

“The Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Animal Resource Center Advisory Board provides oversight for the new shelter. Two weeks ago on May 1, 2023, the Animal Resource Center was inspected by a veterinary inspector from the Tennessee Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. This state board’s mission is to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of Tennesseans by ensuring that all who practice as a veterinarian, veterinary medical technician, or euthanasia technician within this state are qualified. “The Tennessee Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners conducts premise inspections of veterinary clinics, animal control facilities, and animal shelters within the state to ensure compliance with applicable state laws and regulations. “The Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Animal Resource Center Advisory Board is pleased to state that Animal Resource Center successfully passed its inspection with no negative findings to become a certified animal control agency. “An invitation remains open for anyone in the community to directly communicate any questions or concerns to the ARC Board.”

Meanwhile, the former employees said they will keep fighting until they are confident the animals are treated well.

“I failed them by leaving, but I have been fighting ever since, trying to get something changed,” Ingram said.

