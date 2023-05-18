Former shelter employees claim animals mistreated in Lawrence County
Photos provided to WSMV4 Investigates showed multiple animals in one kennel sitting in urine and feces.
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is heated debate over the treatment of animals at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Animal Resource Center. Former employees told WSMV 4 the animal shelter is not caring properly for the dogs it is bringing in.
It all stems over the City of Lawrenceburg turning over the shelter to a non profit. Former employees claimed after that happened, things rapidly went downhill.
Long-time animal rescuer Daphne Ingram thought she would be able to help more animals by working at the Lawrenceburg Animal Resource Center.
“I was so hopeful and grateful,” Ingram said. “I loved that job.”
She ended up quitting after only a few months over the conditions.
“I have seen dogs not getting the proper care a lot,” Ingram said.
WSMV4 reviewed photos that showed multiple animals in one kennel sitting in urine and feces. Former shelter volunteer LaShawn Baxter claims workers were instructed to leave kennels that way due to short staffing.
“It is a nightmare,” Baxter said. “I go to bed thinking about it, and I wake up thinking about it.”
The two went to the Lawrence County Animal Welfare Committee meeting last month with the photos. The former workers argued that too many animals are being taken in, but they claim nothing has improved since the meeting.
“As an animal rescuer in my hometown community of 29 years, it feels like a betrayal,” Baxter said.
WSMV 4 went to the animal resource center and reached out to executive director Jack Cooper.
The Lawrence County Animal Resource Advisory Board said the shelter was inspected two weeks ago by a state veterinary inspector and passed to become a certified animal control agency.
Meanwhile, the former employees said they will keep fighting until they are confident the animals are treated well.
“I failed them by leaving, but I have been fighting ever since, trying to get something changed,” Ingram said.
