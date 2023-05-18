First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Thundershowers will end as the sun goes down this evening. Even more rain is likely late tomorrow night, into the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Any thundershowers that develop will diminish by 8 - 9 pm tonight. Then, our weather will remain partly cloudy and mild overnight. Lows by sunrise on Friday will be in the low 60s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

Tomorrow will turn variably cloudy and warm. A little more humidity will filter in on a light southeasterly wind. There’s the outside chance for a daytime sprinkle or shower. Rain chance, 20%. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow night, rain and some thunderstorms will move into Middle Tennessee. A storm or two over our western counties could contain brief, gusty strong wind to 50 mph. Rain will likely reach Nashville around 10 pm or so.

Periods of rain will linger through the overnight into early Saturday morning. Rain is still likely to leave Nashville by mid morning on Saturday. Showers will hold on longer over eastern Middle Tennessee.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

After today's thundershowers, more rain will build into the area late on Friday. (WSMV)

SUPER SUNDAY WEATHER:

Beautiful weather will take over on Sunday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s.

WARM NEXT WEEK:

More pleasant weather is in store for next week. Temperatures and humidity will gradually moderate through that time. An isolated shower in the afternoon heat will be possible.

