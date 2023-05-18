First Alert Forecast: Pop-up showers and possible storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy today with a pop-up shower or storm to keep an eye out for this afternoon.

One or two storms could even be on the strong side mainly south of I-40 today but that is a very low-end threat through the afternoon. I don’t think everyone will see rain today as highs top off near 80 for the day.

A stray, pop-up shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most if not all of the area stays dry with temperatures near 80 once again. More showers and storms will develop Friday night and into early Saturday with a small chance of a strong storm west of I-65.

Right now, it’s looking like the rain will move out of the Mid State by late morning on Saturday, but the timing could still change so be sure to check back for updates.

It will be a cooler weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday afternoon. We’ll dry out completely Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to maybe even back near 80 in one or two spots.

Temperatures will be back in the lower to mid-80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine to start off next week.

