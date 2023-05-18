Facing overcrowding, Metro animal shelter waives adoption fees until May 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Animal Care and Control announced Thursday it is waiving adoption fees for all pets for the remainder of May in an effort to help more pets find their forever home.

Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC), located at 5125 Harding Place, currently has twice as many animals as it can ideally house at its shelter, according to a media release. As of Thursday, 89 dogs are available for adoption at MACC, along with 19 cats. About 100 other cats and dogs are being cared for by fosters, the release said.

“We are asking the community to consider adopting from MACC if adding a pet to the family is a possibility,” said Ashley Harrington, Director of MACC, in the media release. “With pets in so many different shapes, sizes, ages and personalities available, our team would be happy to help you find the right fit for your family.”

For pets which are available at the shelter, potential adopters are encouraged to walk into the shelter between noon and 4 p.m., seven days a week to view available pets. MACC staff can help match prospective adopters with pets.

For pets who are in foster care, interested adopters can email foster.macc@nashville.gov to be connected to the animal’s foster family. MACC provides food, equipment, medication and support foster volunteers would need to house a pet.

