Edgehill neighbors want change after ‘innocent bystander’ killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area where Deshawn Talley was shot and killed on Friday agree crime is too common in the area. Some neighbors are questioning how effective change can happen.

Evan Poythress has been living in this area for the past year.

“It’s sad, it’s heartbreaking really,” Poythress said.

He said it’s sad but not surprising,

“I’ve had to call the cops a couple of times just cause of like gunshots and stuff in the area,” he said.

Another neighbor told us he hears gunshots frequently but he’s not afraid for his safety because he tries to “stay out the way.”

As for Poythress, he just graduated from college and is moving out of Nashville to start his career. But if he were staying, he says he’d have to think twice about living in the neighborhood.

“You know, you see patrol cars around there all the time but still something tragic like this happens so how do we empower the people in this community to live a safer, healthier lifestyle?,” Poythress said.

He said he’d consider leaving not because of this isolated incident but because of a combination of things.

“It kind of collectively makes you feel not as safe in the area we bought a Ring door bell because packages were being stolen and because of crime in the area,” he said.

He thinks the solution to stop these types of things from happening is to assess as a community.

“I think like there’s a bigger question of how does the community respond and what can we do as a community to kind of help maybe make some change?” he said.

WSMV4 met the woman who said she was the one who found Talley’s body. She said he was a friend of her brother, and said he was a hard worker and not involved in any gun violence.

Metro Police said Talley was shot and killed on Friday. Police are searching for a black Nissan Armada. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro Police: Detectives Looking for Getaway Vehicles Connected to Two Nashville Murder Cases from Friday Night & Saturday Morning (Metro Police)

