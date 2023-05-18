Deputies using dogs to track scent of missing Cheatham Co. woman

By Caleb Wethington and Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for a missing Cheatham County woman is continuing on Wednesday, and now, deputies are using dogs to attempt to track her down.

Chase Stafford, 25, was last seen with her boyfriend over a week ago. Now, deputies with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff’s Office are in a remote part of the county using dogs to track what they believe could be the scent of the 25-year-old.

Deputies have been going door-to-door on Wednesday, following up on leads from evidence they found earlier in the week. The sheriff’s office also released a new photo of Stafford taken last Tuesday before she disappeared.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been working together on the search using boats and helicopters around the Harpeth River in addition to officers on the ground.

Deputies say they’re interviewing multiple people trying to find out what happened to Stafford. A bag with her clothes and cell phone was found on Highway 49 after she was reported missing.

If anyone has seen Stafford or knows her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

Chase Stafford
Chase Stafford(Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)

