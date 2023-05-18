Deadlines, dates & more: What to know ahead of TCAP score release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State testing scores are set to be released as early as Friday, according to reports, and parents will learn if their child will be attending summer school or not.

To avoid repeating their grade, third graders who fail portions of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) must attend summer school, retake the test or get a tutor. This is the first year TCAP test scores will determine whether or not third graders will graduate to the fourth grade, as part of Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law.

Students will be put into one of three categories based on their TCAP scores:

Mastery: Moving on to fourth grade.

Approaching Proficiency: Choice of whether to go to summer school or be tutored the entire fourth-grade year. Districts and schools are responsible for providing this. The state has provided Tennessee All Core since the COVID-19 pandemic as a funding source. It provides small-group tutoring and is intensive.

Below Proficiency: Students who score below the top two categories have to do both summer school and intensive tutoring.

The Tennessee Department of Education said it’s up to each district when they will release scores to parents. You can find the TN DOE’s overall timeline below:

Another important date to know is May 23. That’s when students can retake the test for Metro Nashville Public Schools and KIPP Nashville Public Schools.

Exemptions for the state’s new third-grade retention law:

Child has IEP (individual education plan) that provides services for reading

Child has less than two years of English Language (EL) services

Child is currently being evaluated for a disability (IEP) that might include services for reading

Appeal Process Overview:

Breaking down school districts’ timelines, WSMV4 has been able to confirm with:

Metro Nashville Public Schools:

If a student receives an “approaching expectations” score, the law requires they participate in a summer learning camp or receive high-impact tutoring the following year.

The student should plan to attend Promising Scholars over the summer to meet mandates in the new state law. The district sent a letter in December and February letting parents know their child’s predicted proficiency level. Right now Promising Scholars is full, but spare spots will remain open for third graders who do not score proficient on portions of the exam.



Rutherford County:

Assuming Rutherford County receives TCAP scores on Friday from TDOE, they plan to send a phone and email message Friday to all third-grade parents telling them to expect a status letter next week.

Next week, parents will get the status letter stating whether their kid was promoted to 4th grade or what steps are needed for their child to get there (summer learning camps, tutoring, etc.).

Automatic retakes of the literacy portion will be available next week for any student who needs it.

Summer learning camps will be held throughout the month of June, Monday-Thursday: No cap on third-grade spots; Rutherford County plans to accommodate as many students as needed. The camps are free. Rutherford County will offer free after-school tutoring throughout the year.



Wilson County:

Scores will be released to families between May 26-29.

Summer learning plan options: Option to retake the reading portion of TCAP (May 22 – June 5); if they score proficient or higher on the retake, they can be promoted to 4th grade. Attend summer learning camp in June: Must have a 90% attendance rate and make adequate progress (determined in pre/post assessment). Receive reading tutoring at school during 4th grade year: Must show adequate growth on the 4th grade ELA portion.



Cheatham County:

Raw scores will be released to schools when the state provides them on Friday. Schools will utilize these scores to be included in students’ final grades as outlined in district policy 4.700.

Schools will communicate with families of 3rd-grade students who are not proficient based on the state-provided cut score that their student is eligible for the 3rd-grade retake.

When the state releases proficiency level scores on May 26, parents of 3rd graders will receive notification of their student’s proficiency level if they did not meet expectations.

The Cheatham County School District’s Bridge Camp will run June 5 through June 27 with two makeup days offered for 3rd graders on June 28 and June 29. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.

Students who are eligible for the 3rd grade ELA retake will be able to participate in retake testing on Monday, May 22.

TN All Corps tutoring is provided both during the school day and after school. Tutoring occurs twice a week for 45 minutes each session. Students who are enrolled in tutoring participate for the entire school year.

Parents who wish to appeal will need to follow the steps outlined by the state

WSMV4 has also reached out to Williamson Co., Sumner Co., Robertson Co., Dickson Co., Maury Co., Clarksville-Montgomery, Murfreesboro City Schools, Franklin Special School District and more for information on their timeline for TCAP scores.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.