Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup

Engineers were cleaning up debris when a body surfaced, authorities said.
Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(KXNV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – A body was found Thursday morning at the Cheatham Dam, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kenneth Miller said engineers were cleaning up debris when a body surfaced. Miller said after a heavy rain, debris and other materials will make their way from Cheatham Lake and get caught in the dam’s gate.

The body, which has not been identified, has been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy, Miller said.

Cheatham County investigators have been searching for 25-year-old Chase Stafford. Stafford was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on Thursday, May 10, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

Miller emphasized investigators are still following leads and the search for Stafford is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact investigators at 615-792-2098.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint

Latest News

Putnam County Sheriff's Office
Man found with bottles of urine during DUI arrest, police say
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee signs bill to increase minimum Tennessee teacher salary to $50K
Standoff over after Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says
wsmv tcap
Metro students enroll in summer school ahead of TCAP score release