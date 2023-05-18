Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – A body was found Thursday morning at the Cheatham Dam, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kenneth Miller said engineers were cleaning up debris when a body surfaced. Miller said after a heavy rain, debris and other materials will make their way from Cheatham Lake and get caught in the dam’s gate.

The body, which has not been identified, has been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy, Miller said.

Cheatham County investigators have been searching for 25-year-old Chase Stafford. Stafford was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on Thursday, May 10, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

Miller emphasized investigators are still following leads and the search for Stafford is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact investigators at 615-792-2098.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.