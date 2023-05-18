Bicyclist struck by car was crossing Granny White Pike, police say

The city of Brentwood is unable to comment on the victim’s condition at this time.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood Police said the bicycle rider struck by a car on Granny White Pike on Monday afternoon was trying to cross the road.

Police released new details about the accident on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the crash. The city is unable to comment on the victim’s condition at this time.

While the investigation remains ongoing, BPD says the young biker was struck while attempting to cross the road and not while traveling in the road’s bike lane. “The configuration of the bike lane played no role in the accident,” police said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether or not the driver was at fault in this incident.

On Monday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) responded to a crash on Granny White Pike involving an...

Posted by Brentwood Police Department on Thursday, May 18, 2023

