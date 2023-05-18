Bicyclist struck by car was crossing Granny White Pike, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood Police said the bicycle rider struck by a car on Granny White Pike on Monday afternoon was trying to cross the road.

Police released new details about the accident on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the crash. The city is unable to comment on the victim’s condition at this time.

While the investigation remains ongoing, BPD says the young biker was struck while attempting to cross the road and not while traveling in the road’s bike lane. “The configuration of the bike lane played no role in the accident,” police said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether or not the driver was at fault in this incident.

