‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man

Kenneth Vaughn Sims is wanted in connection with multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for multiple aggravated assaults.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for multiple aggravated assaults.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are both looking for Kenneth Vaughn Sims, 61, in connection with multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a stolen, champagne-colored 2017 Ford F150 truck displaying a tag of 712 BDTH.

Sims is known to be armed with a handgun which has been used in the commission of the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see Sims or the truck, call 911. Anyone with information regarding Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call Maury County Detective Matthew McDonald at 931-375-8654 or email.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint

Latest News

Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Roads to close for Rutherford Co. deputy’s procession on Thursday, Friday
Nashville Pride Fest grand marshals
Nashville Pride Fest grand marshals named
Maury sheriff looks for armed and dangerous suspect
Maury sheriff looks for armed and dangerous suspect
Parents sue district over sexual assault
Parents sue district over sexual assault