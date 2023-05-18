‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for multiple aggravated assaults.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are both looking for Kenneth Vaughn Sims, 61, in connection with multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a stolen, champagne-colored 2017 Ford F150 truck displaying a tag of 712 BDTH.

Sims is known to be armed with a handgun which has been used in the commission of the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see Sims or the truck, call 911. Anyone with information regarding Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call Maury County Detective Matthew McDonald at 931-375-8654 or email.

