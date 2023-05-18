13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas. (Source: KOCO, SO FOCUS PHOTOS BY R. TOLAR, MUHAMMAD FAMILY, CNN)
By Alyse Jones, KOCO
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma teen just graduated from college with not one, but four diplomas.

At 13 years old, Elijah Muhammad is the youngest African American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity, according to his family.

He made history by crossing the stage as a college graduate at age 13.

“At first, I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this, you’re the youngest to ever do it,’” Elijah said.

The 13-year-old said he is proud of his work and has more than just the diplomas already completed.

“I have 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” Elijah said.

While he may not be your typical 13-year-old, he says he loves being a teenager.

“As many accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun,” he said.

His family beams with pride at all he’s done -- and what the future holds.

“He is the smartest person I know. I’ve never seen anyone like him,” Shania Muhammad, Elijah’s mother said.

Elijah’s father added, “If you put your mind to it, you can do it. You just got to put in the work that it takes.”

The family said Elijah’s older sister also just graduated from college at the age of 15.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Murfreesboro Police honor fallen officers at memorial service
PHOTOS: Murfreesboro Police honor fallen officers at memorial service
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Murfreesboro Police honor fallen officers at memorial service
Murfreesboro Police honor fallen officers at memorial service
Faith vs. FEMA: Churches destroyed by tornadoes denied FEMA's help
Brentwood Police: Bicyclist injured after crash on Granny White Pike
Bicyclist struck by car was crossing Granny White Pike, police say