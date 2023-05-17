Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.

Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.(LCSD)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Three people out of Lincoln County, Tenn. have been arrested and charged with the murder of an infant.

On Jan. 23, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the possible death of a child. Using the information they received and after an investigation, a search warrant was granted for a home in the southern part of Lincoln County.

The remains of an infant were found during the search of the home.

Kelsey Hibgy, the mother of the infant, Aimee Higby, the maternal grandmother of the infant, and Christopher Chapman, the brother-in-law to Aimee Higby were indicted and arrested on Tuesday.

Each of the individuals was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse, Tampering with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse, Simple Possession/Casual Exchange of Fentanyl, Possession/Casual Exchange of Meth and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Chapman was additionally charged with attempted theft, a charge unrelated to the death of the infant.

Each of the individuals are being held on a $5 million bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings

Latest News

The Covenant School
Covenant School parents oppose the release of shooter’s writings in court filing
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for 2-year-old...
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Knox County toddler
Showers and/or storms are possible Thursday late in the afternoon and into the evening.
First Alert Forecast: Rain Returns Soon
This afternoon's weather looks pleasant and brighter in Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine taking over, but rain returns soon