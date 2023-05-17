Three people charged in death of an infant in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Three people in Lincoln County, Tenn. have been arrested and charged with the murder of an infant.

On Jan. 23, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the possible death of a child. Using the information they received and after an investigation, a search warrant was granted for a home in the southern part of Lincoln County.

The remains of an infant were found during the search of the home.

Kelsey Higby, the mother of the infant, Aimee Higby, the maternal grandmother of the infant, and Christopher Chapman, the brother-in-law to Aimee Higby were indicted and arrested on Tuesday.

Each of the individuals was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse, Tampering with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse, Simple Possession/Casual Exchange of Fentanyl, Possession/Casual Exchange of Meth and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Chapman was additionally charged with attempted theft, a charge unrelated to the death of the infant.

Each of the individuals are being held on a $5 million bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.