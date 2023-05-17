Tennessee Attorney General warns of scam targeting health professionals

If you receive calls of this nature you’re asked to immediately report it to the FBI.
Scam Alert
Scam Alert(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A warning has been issued regarding a widespread fraud scheme targeting medical professionals, according to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs.

Scammers are impersonating agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and attempting to extort money or steal personal identifiable information, the Division of Consumer Affairs said in a release.

The release states that on these calls, scammers are claiming the provider’s National Provider Identifier (NPI) has been compromised and is being used for illicit purposes.

“In Tennessee, a dentist received a call of this nature last week. The victim reported the scammer provided a detailed story about the dentist’s NPI being stolen and used for large-scale purchases of drugs, including oxycodone,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs said in a media release. “The scammer told the dentist their practice was being investigated by multiple government agencies. When questioned by the dentist, the scammer was unable to provide some key information, before abruptly hanging up.”

It’s important to remember that DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or providers to demand payment, will never request personal information and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter, according to the release.

If you receive calls of this nature, you’re asked to immediately report it to the FBI. The Federal Trade Commission provides recovery steps, shares information with other law enforcement agencies and takes reports here.

“If you are a victim and provided personal information to a scammer, learn more about how to protect yourself from identity theft. Tennessee residents may file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs at tn.gov/consumer,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say

Latest News

This afternoon's weather looks pleasant and brighter in Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine taking over, but rain returns soon
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
Chase Stafford
Police release updated photo of woman missing out of Cheatham County
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say