TBI: 4 arrested in Middle Tennessee human trafficking undercover operation

The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, according to the TBI.
(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly seeking illicit sex from minors following a multi-agency undercover operation, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says, over a two-day period starting on May 12, undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. This was in part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee.

This operation led to the arrest of the following men who’ve been booked into the Robertson County Jail:

  • Arbey Neptale Bartolon-Lopez: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $310,000.
  • Benjamin Wade Taylor: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $160,000.
  • Cornelius S. McKnight: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $160,000.
  • Angel Daniel Sanmiguel-Barron: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $160,000.

“This is the fifth such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2023. Nine similar operations were conducted across the state in 2022, and 13 in 2021, all aimed at reducing human trafficking,” the TBI said.

