Sumner County SRO division receives national award for school service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officer (SRO) division received an award distinguishing them as one of the best in the nation.

The National Association of School Resource Officers selected the division for the Model Agency Award.

Deputy Thomas Briggs works as an SRO for Liberty Creek Elementary School in Gallatin. He said it is given to agencies who meet very strict criteria for school safety, as well as those who take creative approaches to school-focused policing.

“I don’t spend a whole lot of time in my office. I’m typically out in the hallways, or I’m sitting up in the front office,” Briggs said. “We teach classes, we get in there, we engage with the students. It shows the students that we’re approachable.”

The honor also focuses on SRO policies, standards and training.

“We have a very strict guideline of how we conduct ourselves throughout the day,” Briggs said.

Every school in the Sumner County district has an SRO, totaling 50. In addition, all district schools have security cameras, locked doors and multi-layered steps to enter. Office sign-in machines even run a quick background check on a visitor.

“Just to make sure that there’s no red flags or anything that would not allow you to come into my building,” Briggs said.

The Sheriff’s office said hundreds of agencies applied from around the country, and only 11 were selected for the award.

Despite the honor, Briggs said there is still room for improvement, especially when it comes to training.

“To be a good officer in this division, it’s something that you’re constantly thinking about,” he said. “You’re hyper-vigilant to everything because, in a school, there are lots of moving parts.”

The office will receive the award on June 30 in Indianapolis at the 2023 National School Safety Conference.

Read the full award release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office here.

