Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Suspect passed a note to teller at Truist Bank that threatened her if she didn’t give him money.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed Truist Bank on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the suspect passed a teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn’t give him money.
The suspect fled the bank, located at 3101 Dickerson Pk., on foot through a creek toward Hillside Road.
If you have information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.