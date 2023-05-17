Police searching for bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed Truist Bank on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect passed a teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn’t give him money.

The suspect fled the bank, located at 3101 Dickerson Pk., on foot through a creek toward Hillside Road.

If you have information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

