Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Suspect passed a note to teller at Truist Bank that threatened her if she didn’t give him money.
Metro Police believe the man pictured passed a note to a teller at Truist Bank threatening the...
Metro Police believe the man pictured passed a note to a teller at Truist Bank threatening the teller if she did not give him money.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed Truist Bank on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect passed a teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn’t give him money.

The suspect fled the bank, located at 3101 Dickerson Pk., on foot through a creek toward Hillside Road.

If you have information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
Smoke from Canada wildfires may appear in TN
Smoke from Canada wildfires may appear in TN
Covenant school files motion on shooter's writings
Covenant school files motion on shooter's writings
Family speaks after East Nashville shooting
Family speaks after East Nashville shooting