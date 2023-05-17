Police: Alleged victim ‘fabricates’ story after firing shot in Mount Juliet

Victim claimed a shot was fired during a struggle.
Mount Juliet Police cruiser
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department were called to the scene of a reported shooting at Glass Creek Village.

When they got there, detectives discovered the reported shooting was “fabricated” and that the alleged victim fired a shot and attempted to cover up with false statements, according to police.

Originally police believed that a white male suspect allegedly ran away from the 200 building. Police added that they were told the suspect was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black gym shorts and a tattoo on his lower leg.

The victim also told police that the suspect was allegedly inside an apartment and found when the resident arrived, according to officials. They added that there was a struggle with one shot fired, but no one was hit.

After the alleged victim told them this, officers searched the area of the Glass Creek Village, Old Pleasant Grove Road and Pleasant Grove Road.

