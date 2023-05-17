PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says a silver/gray SUV pulled into the Trolley Rock gas station parking lot and a man exited the rear passenger side door and walked into the store.

He then pulled out a black pistol, went behind the counter and ordered one woman to the ground and ordered another to give him the cash from the register, the sheriff’s office said.

The clerk gave him around $500 in a black plastic bag. The suspect then left the building, returned to the SUV and drove it east on Highway 64, FCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is a Black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a fit build. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, white long-sleeve undershirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves block full-face mask, black sunglasses and a white towel in his right rear pocket.

Autoplay Caption

“We do not have the suspect or his accomplice(s) in custody at this time. The clerks were not injured during this incident. We are actviely investigating this incident,” FCSO said.

If you have any information about the suspects or vehicle involved, you’re asked to call 931-968-6047 or 931-967-2331 or email bmalhoit@fcsheriff.org or info@fcsheriff.org.

*****Press Release***** On 05/16/2023 at approximately 2140, a silver/gray SUV pulled into the Trolley Rock gas station... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.