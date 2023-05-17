Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We have new information about what led to a large police presence at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet building in Frankfort.

According to Kentucky State Police, around 3 p.m. KSP received a call about a possible person with a gun in the KYTC building and Mayo Underwood building on Mero St.

KSP says there have been no shots fired or any injuries.

KSP says authorities are working to clear the buildings. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a spokesperson for the Frankfort Police Department has confirmed that the KYTC building had been cleared.

State police say there is no current threat to the public.

