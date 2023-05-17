Metro Police search for alleged bank robber
The man reportedly handed a teller a note that threatened her with violence.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the man was caught on surveillance footage robbing the Truist Bank at 3101 Dickerson Pike. The man reportedly handed a teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn’t give him money.
The man ran from the bank on foot toward Hillside Road, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 615-742-7463.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.