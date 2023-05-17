Metro Police search for alleged bank robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man was caught on surveillance footage robbing the Truist Bank at 3101 Dickerson Pike. The man reportedly handed a teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn’t give him money.

This man robbed Truist Bank's 3101 Dickerson Pk branch this afternoon. He passed a teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn't give him money. He fled the bank on foot through a creek toward Hillside Rd. Know who he is? Pls 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/VApJgMNWdq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 16, 2023

The man ran from the bank on foot toward Hillside Road, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.