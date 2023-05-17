Metro Council approves Belle Meade Plaza development plan

Developer would replace current shopping center with high-rise apartments, a hotel, a shopping area and green space.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council passed a bill on third reading that would rezone the Belle Meade Plaza.

The Council voted 28 for, 1 against and 3 not voting after a lengthy debate on third reading.

Developer AJ Capital wants to replace the current shopping center with high-rise apartments, a hotel, a shopping area and green space.

Related content
NDOT gives Belle Meade Plaza intersection ‘F’ rating for congestion
Revisions to Belle Meade Plaza development approved
Belle Meade Plaza redevelopment project moves to final reading at Metro Council

Before the last council meeting on May 2, the developer agreed to add more parking while reducing the size of multiple buildings.

The developer said it is willing to pay for some changes, including new traffic lights, sidewalks and bike lanes, which many people asked for during community meetings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Hillsboro High renovations
Ribbon cutting held for Hillsboro High renovations
Mount Juliet Police cruiser
Police: Alleged victim ‘fabricates’ story after firing shot in Mount Juliet
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to host CMA awards
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to host CMA awards
Metro Council approves Belle Meade Plaza
Metro Council approves Belle Meade Plaza