Metro Council approves Belle Meade Plaza development plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council passed a bill on third reading that would rezone the Belle Meade Plaza.

The Council voted 28 for, 1 against and 3 not voting after a lengthy debate on third reading.

Developer AJ Capital wants to replace the current shopping center with high-rise apartments, a hotel, a shopping area and green space.

Before the last council meeting on May 2, the developer agreed to add more parking while reducing the size of multiple buildings.

The developer said it is willing to pay for some changes, including new traffic lights, sidewalks and bike lanes, which many people asked for during community meetings.

