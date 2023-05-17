Macon Co. schools report possible shooter threat

The district said the threats are similar to those reported in other Tennessee counties.
Macon County Schools said they receives a possible school shooter threat.
Macon County Schools said they receives a possible school shooter threat.(wcjb)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County School district said it received a possible school shooter threat Tuesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown as local law enforcement completed their investigation that morning. The lockdown was lifted hours later after the threats were deemed a hoax, and school resumed as normal, officials reported.

The district said the threats were similar to those reported in other Tennessee counties.

“These have been plaguing many school systems, not just in Tennessee, but across the country, and ours seems to be one of the systems affected,” the district wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement will reportedly be more present in Macon County school buildings following the hoax.

