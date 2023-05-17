Homeless man stabs victim in Antioch during second attack in two days, police say

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man through his chest during his second attack in two days.

Irvin Wayne Layhew, 43, is charged with attempted homicide.

Metro Police officers responded at about 10 a.m. Tuesday to a stabbing at a gas station on Hickory Hollow Parkway. When police arrived, they located the victim with a stab wound that punctured his lung, according to an affidavit.

Police said Layhew stabbed the man after being kicked out of the convenience store. The victim told police Layhew had tried to stab him the night before – an incident police responded to – but he managed to get away, according to the affidavit.

Police quickly identified Layhew as the suspect and took him into custody Tuesday evening.

He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

