Hillsboro High celebrates renovations, historical plaque

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate renovations made at Hillsboro High School in Green Hills.

The school had a major renovation and expansion project that was completed in 2021. The project included a new library, cafeteria, courtyard areas and an elevated practice field with parking spaces below.

A new historical marker was also unveiled on Tuesday. It lists when Hillsboro High was first built and the renovations it has seen over the decades.

“We’re so proud to recognize Hillsboro’s past while we continue to dream for its future and make those dreams come true knowing that new students and staff and traditions will join those that come before them in an unbroken chain of teaching and learning, services, support, and yes, success,” Metro Nashville Public Schools Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said.

Hillsboro High School was originally built in 1939 to serve rural students between Bellevue and Antioch. It is named for Hillsboro Pike, which runs along the western boundary of the school property.

In 1952, following a complete renovation, the school was destroyed by fire. Edwin Keeble designed the current mid-century modern building in 1954. The school was expanded and the iconic clock was added in 1958. The campus was renovated in 1995 and another renovation was started in 2018.

The improvements were completed in late 2021, but public events couldn’t be held at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic clock at Hillsboro High School. (WSMV)

