Grand Marshals announced for 2023 Nashville Pride Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Pride has revealed the grand marshals for the 2023 parade.

Nashville Pride announced they’ve selected community leader Olivia Hill and health and wellness coach Eric Cox to lead and engage the community.

The annual Nashville Pride Parade is set to feature over 120 entries including marchers, floats, vehicles, marching bands, and more. Nashville Pride says the parade is free to attend and more info will be released in the coming weeks.

Here’s more info on just who these grand marshals are, according to Nashville Pride:

OLIVIA HILL: “Olivia Hill, a transgender woman who spends her time as a community leader, educating the public about the difficulties faced by women and the LGBTQ+ community. She is frequently invited to speak to many of Nashville’s premier organizations, including the Tennessee Bar Association, the Metro Nashville Police Academy, Vanderbilt University, the Nashville School of Law, local churches, and Metro Nashville Social Services, as well as serving on the board of directors for the Tennessee Pride Chamber. A Navy Veteran, Olivia served in the engineering division for ten years, seeing combat in Desert Storm. While serving her country, Olivia gained unique expertise in electrical engineering.”

ERIC COX: “Eric L. Cox is a health and wellness coach and entrepreneur. Eric is a current board member of MashUp!, a local Nashville 501 c3 meeting the healthcare (and other immediate) needs of the LGBT+ community plus Eric served 10+ years on the Nashville Black Pride board to advance the efforts of support for the Nashville Black LGBT+ community.”

Nashville Pride has also released the 2023 Stonewall Stage lineup:

615 Show Stoppers / Amber Rose / Austin St James / D-Luv Saviyon / Darkanian Snow Diamond / Dee Zastris / Dylan B Dickerson White / Eazy Luv / Flex Cartier St James / Jackson B Nite / Juan Camarena / Kara Belle / KC Sunshine / Ken Dartanyan / Kinsey Malone / Kyle Reed / Malik Sebastian Cassadine / Marisol Treviño / Nicole Richards / Noel Cummings / Rasta Boi / Salem La Strange / Taniah D B Dickerson / Taylor Made St James / Trigga Infiniti Sanchez / Whitney Gayton

“Each year the Nashville Pride Festival Stonewall Stage features an all drag line up and this year will be no different. Nashville Pride is proud to welcome more than 40 performers with additional announcements coming soon,” Nashville Pride said.

Nashville Pride Parade (Nashville Pride)

