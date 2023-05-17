Franklin residents ask for updated ethics rules after complaints against alderman dismissed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 60 complaints filed against Franklin Alderman Gabrielle Hanson were dismissed Wednesday afternoon at an ethics commission meeting.

Hanson is the alderman who made false claims about the Covenant School shooting on a podcast and local radio show.

During the meeting, where Hanson was not present, four of the members voted to dismiss the complaints because they said she was not using her political position to make the statements she made.

The people who wrote the complaints and were at the meeting, say this is not a political issue, it’s defamation.

Peggy Kingsbury and Kate Osher say Hanson used her position as a Franklin alderman to go on a podcast. There, she talked about a rumored love triangle the Covenant shooter, Audrey Hale, had with other staff and called it a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville Police Department said that theory was never part of their investigation.

Both Kingsbury and Osher said they were not surprised when the commission voted to dismiss the 60 complaints filed against Hanson.

“I expected the outcome because our code of ethics is very very narrow for our city representatives,” Kingsbury said. “So, I wasn’t surprised.”

“The truth is the ethics rules don’t have a lot of teeth to them,” Osher said. “They definitely might need to be updated.”

While they hope those are changed in the future, they know Wednesday’s decision made by the commission is now out of their hands.

“All I can hope is she will take a good look at herself, and she’ll resign,” Osher said. “I think she lost a lot of public trust and we do have a lot of Covenant families in this community. And they are suffering something a lot of us can’t possibly imagine.”

Hanson is up for reelection in 2024.

WSMV4 reached out to her for comment and never heard back.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.