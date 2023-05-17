First Alert Forecast: Sunshine taking over, but rain returns soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine’s taking over as drier air filters into Middle Tennessee. It’ll be short lived though. Thursday will bring more showers and thundershowers.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

This afternoon, clearing will gradually push southward into southern Middle Tennessee. As sunshine returns, the humidity will drop further. It’ll turn out to be a pleasant afternoon for most with highs around 80 degrees.

Farther south, clouds will hold on longer. Southern Middle Tennessee will have a relatively cloudy day with highs in the low - mid 70s.

Tonight will be mainly clear. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers will return. They’ll develop around midday and linger through the afternoon, on into the evening. Humidity will remain moderate. We’ll have highs around 80 or so once again.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Friday will bring a few more clouds. There’s the outside chance for an isolated shower during the day.

More rain and a few thunderstorms will move through Friday night. Some of this rain will linger into early Saturday, too. Right now, it appears rain will reach Nashville around 10 pm Friday and exit by 10:30 am on Saturday. Of course, since we’re several days out, this timing may change some. Rain may linger through most of Saturday on the Cumberland Plateau. However, Nashville’s weather will improve Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and pleasant.

NEXT WEEK:

We’ll have more pleasant and seasonable weather for the start and middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.