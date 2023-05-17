First Alert Forecast: Rain Returns Soon

Temperatures will dip into the 70s leading into the weekend.
Showers and/or storms are possible Thursday late in the afternoon and into the evening.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a sunny dry day, Thursday will bring more showers and thundershowers. More rain is possible to start the weekend, followed by cooler weather.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

Tonight will be mainly clear. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow, isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers will return. They will develop around midday and linger through the afternoon, on into the evening. Humidity will remain moderate. We’ll have highs around 80 or so once again.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Friday will bring a few more clouds. There’s the outside chance for an isolated shower during the day. The high should be in the upper 70s.

More rain and a few thunderstorms will move through Friday night. Some of this rain will linger into early Saturday, too. Right now, it appears rain will reach Nashville around 10 pm Friday and exit by 10:30 am on Saturday. Of course, since we’re several days out, this timing may change some. Rain may linger through most of Saturday on the Cumberland Plateau. The high will be in the mid 70s.

However, Nashville’s weather will improve Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and pleasant. The high will be in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

We’ll have more pleasant and seasonable weather for the start and middle of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

