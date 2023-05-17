First Alert Forecast: A break from the humidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

After showers and storms yesterday, we’re expecting a quite Wednesday across the Mid State with morning clouds breaking for plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will hover around 80 today, but some spots are going to stay in the 70s. Tonight, will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Highs on Thursday will stay around 80 with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. A shower or storms will try and fire up during the afternoon so keep the umbrella handy, but I don’t think everyone is going to see rain.

A stray, pop-up shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most if not all of the area stays dry with temperatures near 80 once again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Scattered showers return to the Mid State to kick off the weekend on Saturday, but there’s no severe weather threat expected as of now. It will be a cooler weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday afternoon. We’ll dry out Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to maybe even back near 80 in one or two spots.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine to start off next week.

