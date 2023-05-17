Ethics commission dismisses Covenant parents’ complaints over alderman’s unfounded claims

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Franklin’s ethics commission on Tuesday dismissed 60 complaints regarding Alderman Gabrielle Hanson making unfounded claims about The Covenant School shooter’s motives.

Covenant school parents had requested Hanson resign and filed complaints after she went on a local podcast and claimed The Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale, was part of a love triangle with school staff. Metro Nashville Police Department said the idea of a love triangle never came up in their investigation and believe Alderman Hanson’s claim to be false.

The ethics commission agreed Hanson wasn’t making her statements in her official capacity as an alderman and dismissed the complaints.

Covenant parents wanted to hear from Hanson after she claimed Hale had a target.

