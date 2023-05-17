Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Knox County toddler

Kamiyah Burnside, 2, was last seen in Knoxville wearing red shorts and is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski.
Kamiyah Burnside, 2, was last seen in Knoxville wearing red shorts and is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing 2-year-old girl.

Kamiyah Burnside, 2, was last seen in Knoxville wearing red shorts and is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski, 38.

TBI officials said that they are believed to be traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Camry with Indiana tag RIPDDY1.

Anyone who has seen Burnside or Kawalski should contact KCSO at 865-215-2243 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings

Latest News

Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
The Covenant School
Covenant School parents oppose the release of shooter’s writings in court filing
Showers and/or storms are possible Thursday late in the afternoon and into the evening.
First Alert Forecast: Rain Returns Soon
This afternoon's weather looks pleasant and brighter in Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine taking over, but rain returns soon