Early morning shooting in Antioch leaves one critically injured
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said one person was critically injured following an early morning shooting in Antioch on Wednesday.
The shooting was reported at 3:13 a.m. on 767 Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. One unidentified adult victim was injured as a result of the shooting, but police have not released the extent of those injuries
Police said the shooting suspect is not currently in custody.
This is a developing story.
