Early morning shooting in Antioch leaves one critically injured

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said one person was critically injured following an early morning shooting in Antioch on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 3:13 a.m. on 767 Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. One unidentified adult victim was injured as a result of the shooting, but police have not released the extent of those injuries

Police said the shooting suspect is not currently in custody.

This is a developing story.

