Covenant School parents oppose the release of shooter’s writings in court filing

This group of parents, including parents of the three children killed, filed a motion saying they have a right to be heard because if the writings go public, they will suffer continued trauma and harm.
The Covenant School
The Covenant School(wvlt)
By Caleb Wethington and Stacey Cameron
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents at The Covenant School are opposing the release of any and all writings from school shooter Audrey Hale in a motion filed to become a part of the lawsuit(s) to have them released.

In court papers filed Wednesday afternoon, the parents say that if they’re allowed to join, they will ask the judge to permanently block the release of the shooter’s writings to the public. First, they need Judge I’Ashea L. Myles to allow them to become a named party in the case.

The two groups suing to get the writings released, the Tennessee Firearms Association and National Police Association, along with Metro’s lawyers are scheduled to meet with the judge on Monday, May 22. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 18.

Those lawyers said they plan to release part of the writings but need time to make redactions.

WSMV4 Investigates Stacey Cameron explains in the court filings, the parents say that by calling the writings the “dangerous and harmful writings of a damaged person,” they argue that releasing anything creates a risk of copycat attacks and will cause years of suffering to Covenant students and families.

The parents also say they want the opportunity to make victim impact statements before the judge. But in case Judge Myles decides to release any part of the writings, the parents are asking that the court please wait until school lets out in early June to avoid more harm to Covenant students.

During a previously scheduled meeting Monday, the judge will hear arguments from the parents’ attorney about letting them join.

You can read the full filing below:

