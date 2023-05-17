Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say

The teacher said he was sprayed three different times in the high school hallway.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juvenile court is in the process of issuing a misdemeanor assault petition against an Antioch High School student after allegedly attacking a teacher with pepper spray, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This comes after the teacher at the center of the incident told WSMV4 he wanted to press charges after being pepper sprayed by one of his students on Friday, May 5.

Related Coverage:
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
MNEA says MNPS teachers leave business due to student abuse
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’

That teacher, Caleb Bates, said he asked his students to put away their phones in his English class. One refused, so he took her phone and she lunged at him. Bates said she exited the room, knocked on his door, and pepper sprayed him.

During the incident, he said he was sprayed three different times in the high school hallway.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said the student received some sort of discipline according to their handbook.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say

Latest News

This afternoon's weather looks pleasant and brighter in Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine taking over, but rain returns soon
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
Chase Stafford
Police release updated photo of woman missing out of Cheatham County