American Army veteran killed by artillery in Ukraine

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho....
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho. Maimer was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine, according to a close friend.(Source: Sen. James Risch via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A United States family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine.

The body of retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was identified by a close friend, retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the founder of the nonprofit AFG Free.

Blackburn says Maimer, who was working for his organization, was killed when Russian artillery rained down on the embattled city of Bakhmut. He said the building they were in collapsed, and Maimer wasn’t able to escape.

A video posted to Telegram on Tuesday by a private Russian military company fighting in Ukraine appears to show the group’s leader inspecting a body and showing what he claimed were U.S. identification documents.

Maimer’s uncle confirmed the body seen in the video is that of his nephew.

Maimer was in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid, according to Blackburn. He arrived in the war-torn country in the spring of 2022.

His family hopes to bring him back to the U.S. for a proper burial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
Hillsboro High renovations
Ribbon cutting held for Hillsboro High renovations
Mount Juliet Police cruiser
Police: Alleged victim ‘fabricates’ story after firing shot in Mount Juliet
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to host CMA awards
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to host CMA awards