‘Always had a big smile’ | Knoxville Police Department remembers longtime sergeant after battle with cancer

Mike McCarter worked for KPD for nearly 30 years and spent most of his time as a patrol officer in the West District.
Mike McCarter worked for KPD for nearly 30 years and spent most of his time as a patrol officer...
Mike McCarter worked for KPD for nearly 30 years and spent most of his time as a patrol officer in the West District.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For nearly 30 years, Mike McCarter worked tirelessly for the Knoxville Police Department before retiring in January 2022.

Over the weekend, the longtime sergeant and patrol officer was honored by KPD after passing away following a courageous fight with cancer, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The Knoxville Police Department is mourning the loss of recently-retired Sergeant Mike McCarter, who passed away over...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Monday, May 15, 2023

“He was one of those guys you could call in the middle of the night and would say, ‘I need you,’ and he’d be on his way,” said longtime friend and coworker Nevin Long.

A dependable colleague and friend for many at KPD and beyond who worked most of his career as a patrol officer and sergeant in the West District while also spending time as the man in charge of Knoxville’s school resource officers.

“He always had a big smile and a giggle and made the kids laugh,” said Captain John Kiley.

In his free time, he was an avid angler. While at work, he was a dedicated public servant who spent three decades committed to keeping Knoxville safe.

McCarter was honored over the weekend with a police escort to his final resting place as several officers greeted and mourned with McCarter’s family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
Covenant Presbyterian Church, home of the Covenant School
Covenant School files motions to intervene in the release of shooter’s writings
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say

Latest News

wsmv bell road shooting
Early morning shooting in Antioch
Wednesday morning News Update
wsmv school threat
Macon County schools receive possible shooter threat
Macon County Schools said they receives a possible school shooter threat.
Macon Co. schools report possible shooter threat
Police said a man was left critically injured following an early morning shooting in Antioch.
Early morning shooting in Antioch leaves man critically injured