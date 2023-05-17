2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 1 other critical

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, all three girls are students of Fayette-Ware High School.

FCSO is investigating this incident as a possible drug overdose case.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating as well.

Students at Fayette-Ware are continuing their Tuesday night graduation ceremony as scheduled.

The commencement can be viewed live here.

Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.

