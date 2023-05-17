2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 1 other critical

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, all three girls are students of Fayette-Ware High School.

FCSO is investigating this incident as a possible drug overdose case.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating as well.

Students at Fayette-Ware are continuing their Tuesday night graduation ceremony as scheduled.

The commencement can be viewed live here.

Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Men rape WKU student in Nashville, steal credit card to buy Waffle House, police say
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Man punches pregnant nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Ashley Bailey was killed and her 3-year-old son was injured in a crash allegedly involving a...
Lebanon widower sues restaurant for overserving driver
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Smoke from Canada wildfires may appear in TN
Smoke from Canada wildfires may appear in TN
Covenant school files motion on shooter's writings
Covenant school files motion on shooter's writings
Family speaks after East Nashville shooting
Family speaks after East Nashville shooting
Solicitor visiting homes late at night
Solicitor visiting homes late at night