Wilson Central High School to experience dismissal traffic delays due to power outage

Wilson County Schools said a power failure along Highway 109 and Wildcat Way near the high school will likely cause dismissal traffic delays.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement will be assisting with dismissal traffic at Wilson Central High School Tuesday afternoon after a power outage is causing delays.

Wilson County Schools said a power failure along Highway 109 and Wildcat Way near the high school will likely cause dismissal traffic delays.

“The cause for the power failure is unknown at this time, but it is affecting the traffic light at 109/Wildcat Way,” WCS said. “Local law enforcement has been asked to assist with dismissal traffic. Please use caution and added patience if traveling through that area this afternoon.”

