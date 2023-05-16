Tennessee-based Hattie Jane’s Creamery to open shop in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee is screaming for more ice cream, and Hattie Jane’s Creamery is answering the call with their announcement of opening a new location later this year.

Tennessee-based and women-led Hattie Jane’s will be opening their fourth brick-and-mortar scoop shop on Lebanon Pike in Donelson.

“The rapid growth of Donelson mirrors the growth we first saw in Columbia when we decided to launch Hattie Jane’s in 2016,” said Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery. “We look forward to connecting with this blossoming city, and we are thrilled to expand the reach of our small batch, locally made ice cream with the addition of this new scoop shop.”

The new location will be located next to Sunflower Bakehouse and nearby Nectar: Urban Cantina, Tennfold Brewing and Caliber Coffee Co.

The creamery also released some new spring flavors along with their new location announcement:

Strawberries & Cream and Dairy-free Strawberry Jam (both of which are made with locally grown strawberries from Green Door Gourmet)

Lavender & Wildflower Honey (made with locally grown lavender from Galena Garlic Company)

