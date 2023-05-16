Suspect remains at large after rape of WKU student in Nashville

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police continue to search for a suspect connected to the rape of a Western Kentucky University student in Nashville.

Police say, 27-year-old Trevor Casteel, of Chattanooga, remains at large for the May 4 aggravated rape and kidnapping of a college student downtown.

Casteel and 36-year-old Joseph Farmer, are accused of sexually assaulting the victim; police add that Farmer was arrested last Friday.

If you have any information or know where Casteel is, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

Trevor Casteel, 27, of Chattanooga, continues to be sought for the 5/4 agg rape & kidnapping of a KY college student downtown. Casteel and Joseph Farmer are accused of sexually assaulting the victim. Farmer was arrested Fri. Know where Casteel is? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/K96b1UYhsN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 16, 2023

Police say the two men raped the student after a night out at Nashville bars and later used her debit card to buy a late-night Waffle House meal.

Farmer has been charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, and credit card fraud, among other drug charges. Casteel has warrants out for his arrest, charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, five counts of credit card fraud and theft.

He’s also wanted on three unrelated warrants.

On May 5, investigators responded to MNPD’s Madison precinct to speak with a victim, who reported she had been raped on May 4. She told police she was out with a friend at Honky Tonk Central on Broadway in downtown Nashville when her memory became foggy. She believes she was drugged, according to the report.

The woman told police her next memory was being in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two males who she did not recognize. For the next couple of hours, she said she was repeatedly raped, despite telling the suspects, “no,” “stop” and “get off.” She also recalled going to a bank and the suspects withdrawing money from her bank account.

Investigators would later use bank surveillance footage to help identify the suspects, according to the report. An officer recognized one of the suspects and found a photo with him and Farmer on Facebook. Farmer was identified as one of the men seen on surveillance footage inside the Jeep with the victim, police said.

After the victim was dropped off, the victim’s debit card was used several times, including a $83.22 charge at a Shell gas station and $12 at Waffle House.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.