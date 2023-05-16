Road closures ahead of Second Avenue Rebuild Project, more walkability and shops planned


Second Avenue renderings
Second Avenue renderings(WSMV)
By Danielle Jackson
Published: May. 15, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A new streetscape is on the horizon for Second Avenue in Downtown Nashville.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency released renderings of the project, showcasing larger sidewalks, restaurants, and additional things to do downtown.

2nd Avenue renderings
2nd Avenue renderings(Submitted)

Crews put up road closures signs on the north block of Second Avenue between Church Street and Union Street with construction starting later this month.

Nearby business owners, Katy Anderson, the owner of Anderson’s Interior Design, will have a front row seat to the ongoing construction. Anderson is looking forward to this project because there’s been little to no activity on Second Avenue after the Christmas Day bombing in 2020.

“I was so excited to see them out there, it’s like finally! It’s great,” Anderson said.

MDHA worked with stakeholders in the area like community members and business owners to get their input on the project.

Michelle Scopel, Urban Development Senior Project Manager with MDHA senior project, says what a lot of people in the area wanted to see was more walkability.

“Everyone wants pedestrian space so what we’re doing is putting back wider sidewalks, on-street dining for some of the restaurants down there on the southern and middle block activating right in front of AT&T. It’s really just going to be a great space once we’re all done,” Scopel said.

The collaborative project is estimated to cost $39 million, majority of the funding for work related to the Second Avenue Rebuild has come from the Metro’s capital spending plan funds. The road closure and construction process are a part of phase one of three. The design will feature 25-foot-long sidewalks with brick pavers, some of which would make room for outdoor dining for some restaurants along the south and middle blocks.

2nd Avenue Construction
2nd Avenue Construction(WSMV)
2nd Avenue Construction
2nd Avenue Construction(WSMV)

“It’s just going to be the north block that is closed to vehicle traffic. Church street will remain open. The garages and the parking lots here are going to remain open as well so we will use banks street as a two-way street to access that,” Scopel said.

As for Katy, she’s thankful the city is working to bring life back to Second Avenue. and even though the ongoing construction will be a little frustrating she says overall it’s worth it.

“In some ways I’m excited about it and in other ways I’m like oh god but you know construction is always a pain no matter what you’re doing. So, it’s going to be so much better in the end,” Anderson said.

The first phase will take 12 months to complete.

