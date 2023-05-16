PHOTOS: MTSU police officers save kitten stuck in car, take it into ‘protective custody’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Is there such thing as a ‘purrrfect’ shift for a Middle Tennessee State University Police officer?

Well, according to MTSU Police, Sgt. Libby and officer Bradham were busy saving a kitten stuck in a car in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Just before 2 a.m., Libby and Bradham responded to the Davis Science parking lot for a call of a cat stuck in a car. As they arrived, they could hear meowing and were able to locate the kitten in someone’s wheel well, according to MTSUPD.

After moving around the car, the pair were able to rescue the cat from the top of the engine. Shortly after the rescue, the kitten made her escape and got herself tucked into the wheel well of a patrol car next, MTSUPD said.

Libby, once again, was able to rescue the kitten from the car. Police then had no choice but to act.

“After showing a pattern of self-endangerment, the officers decided to take her into protective custody,” MTSUPD said.

The kitten was transported back to the police department where she served punishment for her shenanigans by helping dispatch for the rest of the midnight shift, MTSUPD said. “Don’t worry, she was given a proper lunch break.”

