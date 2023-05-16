People ask for safer bike lanes after Brentwood Middle School student gets hit by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Brentwood Middle School student is in the hospital after a car hit her bike on Monday afternoon. It happened after school was let out on Granny White Pike.

Tuesday, investigators with the Brentwood Police Department looked at the crash site again and took pictures and measurements.

While the bicyclist’s condition is still unknown, Meredith Montgomery and her team at Walk Bike Nashville continue to devour maps of the crash site, not even a mile from Brentwood Middle School. It’s an area where cars go 40 mph.

“As a mom of a middle schooler and not living too far from where it happened, and recently thinking about this summer how I wanted my son to bike around,” said Montgomery. “And to know that there was someone his age in the hospital right now, just because they were on their bike is heartbreaking.”

She said drivers hold the biggest responsibility on the road, and the bike lanes on Granny White could use improvements.

“It’s just paint, there’s no buffer,” Montgomery said. “So, a step up from that would be a little bit of buffer between the bike lane and the travel lane. A step up from that would be some vertical delineator. A step up from that would be a concrete protection.”

She said bikers should wear a helmet, bright colors, and know the rules of the road. But she also knows drivers need to be more careful so what happened to the Brentwood Middle School student doesn’t happen again.

Brentwood Police said no charges have been filed yet, and the case is still under investigation.

