Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The senior pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church has been suspended, byFaith Magazine reported on Monday.

Scott Sauls was suspended after a meeting of the Nashville Presbytery on Friday, according to byFaith Magazine, the official publication of the Presbyterian Church in America.

The magazine reported the Presbytery sent a letter to the church after the vote.

WSMV4 reached out to the church and the Nashville Presbytery to confirm the actions, but messages have not been returned.

The magazine and the Religion News Service reported last week that Sauls had been placed on indefinite leave from the church after an investigation by Christ Presbyterian and the Nashville Presbytery into Sauls’ leadership style.

