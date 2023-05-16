Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several people in Sylvan Park said solicitors have come to the door after dark to sell a magazine subscription.

Mollie Dingler and several other neighbors in the area said it was suspicious.

“There was a woman standing kind of like down the steps like in a respectful way, but had a clipboard,” Dingler said, “and started talking to me about magazines. I told her I didn’t want to do that.”

Dingler said that she believes it was a scam in the works. Video from her porch after 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, shows her answering the door to the woman trying to sell magazines to “support children’s empowerment.”

After noticing the materials the woman had weren’t professional looking, Dingler said she asked the woman more about her motives. She said the woman wouldn’t give a straight answer.

“I asked how I could support the organization if I could follow them on the socials, and she evaded that question,” Dingler said. “I just gave her cash because I could tell she was in trouble.”

Several other neighbors said they had a similar experience with a solicitor at around the same timeframe. Some said a woman verbally harassed them when she left empty-handed.

A man who lives in West End Park said a woman claimed her boss had given her this opportunity “as a single mother and recovering drug addict.” She told him she was with “Go 4 More Sales, LLC.”

However, upon searching the organization, the Better Business Bureau lists it as a non-accredited business in Maryland.

All of these shrouded details left Dingler suspicious and sympathetic, she said.

“Just left me feeling sad for her in the end,” Dingler said.

Metro Nashville Police said walking up and knocking on doors is legal unless someone is trespassing or harassing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.