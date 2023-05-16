Montgomery County detention deputy charged with rape

The victim’s father was able to identify the detention deputy “through some investigating of his own,” according to an arrest warrant.
(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Montgomery County detention deputy was fired after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Justin Williams-Harrell, 26, was arrested on April 28 and charged with aggravated statutory rape. Williams-Harrell was employed as a deputy in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detention Services Bureau, according to Sgt. Bishop Delaney.

On April 26, investigators spoke with the girl’s parents, who said their daughter had disclosed she had sex with Williams-Harrell three times at his apartment in Clarksville. The girl said she met Williams-Harrell on Facebook, where he uses the username “Miles Morales,” according to an arrest warrant. She said she initially thought he was 23 but later learned he had lied about his age.

Investigators said the girl’s father was able to identify the man pictured in the Facebook profile picture as Williams-Harrell “through some investigating of his own.”

In an interview with an investigator, Williams-Harrell admitted to having sex with the girl, according to the arrest warrant.

Delaney said Williams-Harrell was fired the day of his arrest. He had been employed by the sheriff’s office since Aug. 22, 2022.

Williams-Harrell has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

