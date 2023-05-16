Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning return to host CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

The awards show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on...
Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will team up for the second straight year to host the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

The CMA Awards, known as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” will air live From Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8/7c on ABC.

Nearly 10 million people viewed the award show in 2022. The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television, according to a media release.

Below are highlights from WSMV4′s coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

WCSO cruiser parked outside Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, TN.
Wilson Central High School to experience dismissal traffic delays due to power outage
Kelsey
Former senator's request to withdraw guilty plea denied
Covenant School concerned over release of shooter's writings
